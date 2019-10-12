Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane.
Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane. Arthur Gorrie
News

Hot play from Gympie junior bowls players

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Oct 2019 7:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMPETITORS came from as far as Bundaberg and Brisbane on Saturday for the Albert Bowls Club's Junior Tournament.

And the young players, from eight to 17, put on an excellent display of precision bowling, despite the sticky October heat in the lead up to heavy rain in the afternoon.Club president and Junior Organiser, Bob Hill was pleased with the outcome of the club's second junior tournament.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp, from Gayndah
Harrison and Jackson Kemp, from Gayndah Arthur Gorrie

He was also pleased to hand out the $300 worth of prizes, donated by Gympie RSL Club.

Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard
Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard Arthur Gorrie

Big congratulations were in order for Cody Bernard, 14, who had just come second in the Under-18 section of the Pine Rivers Bowls Club's Pine Rivers Classic.

At the weekend, he and team mate Chloe Runge also managed to win the $150 first prize, $75 each.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp took second place (and $50 each), with Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard coming third and taking home $25 prize money each.

albert bowls club chloe runge cody bernard junior tournament
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man’s elaborate hidden home on 'paradise' island

    premium_icon Man’s elaborate hidden home on 'paradise' island

    News A personal trainer has been busted after setting up an elaborate hideaway on a Gold Coast island.

    Seagulls set to stay as a flock in 2020

    premium_icon Seagulls set to stay as a flock in 2020

    Rugby League The Seagulls exceeded most expectations in 2019, finishing the home and away season...

    Political entertainment arrives on the Tweed

    premium_icon Political entertainment arrives on the Tweed

    Politics It was political, it was direct, it was entertaining, and it came three years...

    Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    premium_icon Three Nigerian dwarf goats call Duranbah home

    Offbeat Meet the newest animals to join the fauna park at Tropical Fruit World