Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
UNDER THE HAMMER: Well-known Keen St property Black Sombrero will be auctioned on site on Friday September 11, 2020. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
UNDER THE HAMMER: Well-known Keen St property Black Sombrero will be auctioned on site on Friday September 11, 2020. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Hot property for sale in the Lismore CBD

Alison Paterson
11th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of Lismore's best known CBD properties will go under the hammer on Friday.

At 11am the former home of popular Mexican restaurant Black Sombrero at 136 Keen St will be auctioned on the site.

It is understood that this is a mortgagee auction.

Agent Peter Butcher said the property, which comprises land area of 544 sqm and floor area of 363 sqm, will be sold as vacant possession.

"We have had a good interest from potential purchasers," he said.

"The premises have had previous usage as a retail sporting goods store and more recently as a Mexican restaurant and is ideally suited to an owner-occupier or rental investment."

Further down the road at 85 Keen St, a retail property which has housed the longest family-owned bicycle shop on the same site, is on the market.

SHOP FOR SALE: The building which houses popular Lismore bike shop Harris Cycles is on the market for $320,000.
SHOP FOR SALE: The building which houses popular Lismore bike shop Harris Cycles is on the market for $320,000.

The building is the storefront for Harris Cycles and is for sale at $320,000 (plus GST if applicable).

For buyers looking for an investment to their commercial portfolio, they will be interested in a property marketed as "an imposing concrete tilt slab and clad building on fringe of Central Business District, on a corner allotment with three street frontages".

Situated at 123-125 Woodlark St, the property is listed at $1.85 million plus GST (if applicable).

The low-maintenance, easily managed building was built in 2008 with Dulux being an anchor tenant since then and it also houses a national advertising company and government-funded corporation.

POTENTIAL INVESTMENT: Situated at 123-125 Woodlark St, Lismore, a commercial property listed at $1.85m will interest buyers looking to add to their business portfolio.
POTENTIAL INVESTMENT: Situated at 123-125 Woodlark St, Lismore, a commercial property listed at $1.85m will interest buyers looking to add to their business portfolio.

Comprising a land area about 1011 sqm, zoned B3 Commercial Core, the property has a nett income around $119,000 per annum, plus GST.

Meanwhile, a former pub known as Tommy's Bar & Restaurant, situated at 75 Molesworth St, and listed for sale at $995,000 plus GST, is now under contract.

The premises is comprised of three separate areas being accommodation upstairs, restaurant, lounge and bar downstairs

Agent Chris Harley said the new owner's plans "will be great for Lismore".

NEW OWNER: The former Tommy's Bar and Restaurant at 75 Molesworth St, Lismore, has been sold.
NEW OWNER: The former Tommy's Bar and Restaurant at 75 Molesworth St, Lismore, has been sold.
lismore northern rivers property northern rivers real estate real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who assaulted partner said he 'slapped her softly'

        Premium Content Man who assaulted partner said he 'slapped her softly'

        Crime THE court heard he grabbed her hair then hit her in the nose and top lip, while she screamed and honked the car horn.

        Shark expert: ‘Exceptionally bad luck’ surfer was killed

        Premium Content Shark expert: ‘Exceptionally bad luck’ surfer was killed

        Environment Shark expert says there’s no data to prove numbers are on the rise

        PM savages ‘inhumane’ Qld Premier

        PM savages ‘inhumane’ Qld Premier

        News "Gee, I wish she was able to give her mum and her sister a hug'

        How the Northern Rivers will become world famous for food

        Premium Content How the Northern Rivers will become world famous for food

        News Flood, fire, drought and COVID-19 can’t stop growing enthusiasm