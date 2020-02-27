Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedez Benz from a Sunrise Beach home yesterday.
Crime

Hot wheels: Teen’s high-class joy ride ends in cuffs

Ashley Carter
27th Feb 2020 8:50 AM | Updated: 1:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Mercedes-Benz from a Sunrise Beach home before dumping the car and fleeing the scene.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 was allegedly stolen from a Dame Patty Dr home about 6.30am.

Police believe two offenders broke into the home, found the car keys before taking off.

The car was then spotted driving on Yandina Coolum Rd before witnesses reported seeing it run up a gutter, with the alleged offenders fleeing the scene on foot along Arcoona Rd.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police found the 14-year-old boy, from Forest Lake, and took him into custody about 11am.

He has been charged with one count each of burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving, as well as other minor charges.

The boy is due to face Richlands Children's Court on March 12.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said police were searching for a second suspected believed to be involved in the theft. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
noosa police scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Runaway baboon gets the snip

    Runaway baboon gets the snip
    • 27th Feb 2020 1:27 PM

    Just In

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low

      Aussie dollar hits 11-year low
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:38 PM

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        premium_icon Teen accused of stealing high-end cars

        News A teenager has been charged after an alleged crime spree last year

        Tweed man escapes police by swimming across river

        premium_icon Tweed man escapes police by swimming across river

        News Man wanted on warrant escaped police by swimming across Tweed River

        Toddler critical after balcony fall

        premium_icon Toddler critical after balcony fall

        News A toddler has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition