The hotel and its licensee were issued six infringement notices.
News

Hotel hit with $14K in fines

Javier Encalada
10th Oct 2020 2:22 PM
A BALLINA hotel was issued six infringement notices over alleged breaches of the Public Health Order and Liquor Act.

The East Ballina venue was issued $14,000 in fines for alleged COVID-19 and licensing breaches.

On Sunday, September 27, licensing police from Richmond Police District conducted a business inspection at a hotel in Brighton Street, East Ballina.

Officers returned to the licensed premises for another inspection on Sunday, October 4.

It will be alleged on both occasions that customers were continued to be served alcohol after they were heavily intoxicated, and were gathering in large groups, in breach of the Public Health Order.

Following inquiries, the hotel and its licensee were issued six infringement notices on Friday, October 9, including two $5000 notices for "not complying with noticed direction re S7/8/9 - COVID-19 - corporation" and two $1100 notices for "licensee permit intoxication".

Another two $1100 notices were issued for "licensee fail to comply with conditions of licence".

"Further business compliance inspections are planned," A NSW Police spokesperson said.

ballina coronavirusnorthernrivers fines liquor act 1992 public health order
Ballina Shire Advocate

