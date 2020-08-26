The police commissioner has saved the premier's bacon more than once this pandemic.

First, Gladys Berejiklian asked Mick Fuller to clean up the state's cruise ship mess in the aftermath of the Ruby Princess debacle.

Fuller rose to the occasion and did just that, in a mass co-ordination operation to get massive ships loaded with crew out of Australian waters.

Then, Berejiklian asked Fuller to have his team play a major role in hotel quarantine. When we watched Victoria unravel under the Dan Andrews government call to outsource the job to dodgy security guards, Berejiklian's reliance on Fuller again was exposed as a wise move.

But all along, there has been a lingering question of whether the Premier had outsourced too much to the police commissioner - because ultimately the buck stops with her.

Ultimately the COVID buck must stop with Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The revelation last week that Berejiklian didn't even learn security guards had been busted as illegal subcontractors until months after the fact was concerning.

When this paper was pursuing this story last week, there was behind the scenes buck passing between police and the department of premier and cabinet over just who needed to answer questions.

Now, we see that at least some level of confusion over who's doing what went right to the top at back-to-back press conferences yesterday.

NSW has set a world standard for our handling of the pandemic. There is no doubt about that and for this our leaders deserve our congratulations.

But our hotel quarantine system is not perfect. We cannot afford complacency and every slip up should concern us when it comes to our first line of defence.

Originally published as Hotel slip-ups worrying despite our world-class COVID response