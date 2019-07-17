Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOUSE FIRE: F&RNSW Mullumbimby 388 Pump and Fire Crew assisting Wilsons Creek RFS with a water relay for a house fire early this morning.
HOUSE FIRE: F&RNSW Mullumbimby 388 Pump and Fire Crew assisting Wilsons Creek RFS with a water relay for a house fire early this morning. F&RNSW Mullumbimby
News

House destroyed in early morning fire

JASMINE BURKE
by
17th Jul 2019 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE has been destroyed in a fire at Huonbrook early this morning.

 

HOUSE FIRE: F&RNSW Mullumbimby 388 Pump and Fire Crew assisting Wilsons Creek RFS with a water relay for a house fire early this morning.
HOUSE FIRE: F&RNSW Mullumbimby 388 Pump and Fire Crew assisting Wilsons Creek RFS with a water relay for a house fire early this morning. F&RNSW Mullumbimby

 

Fire and Rescue Mullumbimby captain Josh Rushton said crews were called to the home at 440 Huonbrook Rd, Huonbrook, just before 3am today to assist RFS.

"A house was well alight but there was no one inside," he said.

"We were there to assist RFS with water relay.

"Later on the RFS used a water tank that was with the house."

He said the cause of the fire was being investigated by police.

More to come.

house fire northern rivers fire rfs northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    premium_icon TWEED MANHUNT: Police in urgent search for this man

    Crime POLICE believe a man wanted for questioning over a murder investigation may be hiding out on the Gold Coast.

    You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    premium_icon You've been warned: Police will target drugs at Splendour

    Crime There will be some severe consequences if you're caught

    Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

    Major works begin on popular Tweed bridge

    News The works will continue until the end of the year.

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant