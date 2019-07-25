'Totally destroyed': Fire rips through Northern Rivers home

A home in Elizabeth Avenue, South Golden Beach, has been destroyed by fire.

UPDATE, 12.20pm: ONE home at a dual-occupancy premises has been destroyed in a fire at South Golden Beach this morning.

Fire and emergency crews managed to save one of the other premises at the address.

Brunswick Heads station commander, Graeme Blakely, said the team received numerous triple zero calls to their call centre to a house well alight in Elizabeth Avenue earlier this morning.

"On arrival we found the rear of the premises well alight. It's a dual occupancy dwelling," he said.

"All persons were accounted for and were alerted by working smoke alarms and evacuated the premises.

"We were assisted by the Rural Fire Service, ambulance and police on scene and valuables were removed from the building as requested by police.

"Due to it being a dual occupancy building the rear of the premises was totally destroyed by fire.

"Fire and Resuce NSW personnel managed to save the front of the building were the other persons were living.

"RFS dealt with the exposures and other premises that might've been involved."

Original story: EMERGENCY service crews are at the scene of a house fire in South Golden Beach this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector, Luke Arthurs, said crews were called to the house on Elizabeth Ave at 7.15am today.

He said structural engineers were yet to inspect the remains, but it was "not looking good".

"Crews are still there investigating with fire investigation unit to establish the cause of the fire.

"It doesn't look like it was deliberately lit."

More to come.