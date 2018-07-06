Menu
PLANTS: Studies showing plants bring optimal health and happiness have encouraged Chantelle Ellem to have numerous plants throughout her house to improve her health.
House plants offer health boost

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Jul 2018 2:54 PM

TERRANORA blogger Chantelle Ellem, who rose to internet fame with her Fat Mum Slim blog, is filling her home with plants in a bid to live a healthier life.

"I've always been a little bit of a black thumb who wanted to be a green thumb,” Ms Ellem said.

"A lot of people are in the same boat and want to have more plants in their life but are hesitant because they think it's lots of hard work and that they won't be able to keep them alive.”

Ms Ellem said her aversion to plants had changed with the help of the Plant Life Balance app, Australia's first virtual greening app, which helps take the pressure off when caring for plants.

"Plant Life Balance have done research that found that it does improve the air quality and removes toxins from the air but it also improves well-being, it helps with concentration and helps your mood,” Ms Ellem said.

"It's as simple as adding one medium sized plant to increase the air quality by 25 per cent.

"I knew the research but putting it into practice myself has been great. As a family, we water them together and put them were we think best.”

For more information, visit www.plantlifebalance.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

