House prices up as Tweed lures buyers

By Suni Golightly

AN INFLUX of buyers into the Tweed area is pushing up prices and leaving agents scrambling for properties to sell.

CoreLogic RP Data's latest Market Trends report shows that Casuarina continues to be the top-selling suburb in the region with a median house price of $902,000 with Kingscliff at $875,000 and Fingal Head ($765,000) rounding up the top three.

Casuarina is also the one to beat when it comes to units, with the median unit price in that area at $451,925 followed by Pottsville at $439,000 and Tweed Heads at $405,500.

While prices are robust at the top end of the market there is success too for those selling homes in the middle range and more affordable end of the scale.

In fact, says PRDnationwide Coolangatta and Tweed Coast managing director Joe Taylor, it is this end of the market where there is most value to be had.

"We are seeing a lot of young families and retirees moving into the area to take advantage of the lifestyle opportunities," he said.

"People tend to get more for their money here, they can have a big block of land to stretch out and relax for a fraction of what they have to hand out in big cities."

Mr Taylor added that many people are holding on to their homes because although they can sell at good prices they will be unable to replace their own homes given the dearth of houses.

"There are quite a few people opting to renovate rather than sell because if they sell, it may be 18 months before they get back in the market.

"With low interest rates and very few new developments in the area we are likely to continue to see price increases in the next 12 months at the very least."