House sprayed with bullets: bikie probe launched

BIKIE-busting Taskforce Maxima is investigating after two men on a motorcycle sprayed a northern Gold Coast house with bullets early yesterday.
The Bulletin can reveal that at about 1.30am at least seven bullets were fired into the Ferretti Cres home in Hope Island. A man and woman were inside at the time but no one was hurt.
The shots went through the front door, garage and walls of the rental home, with broken glass and bullet holes clearly visible from the street hours later.
Neighbours told the Gold Coast Bulletin they heard loud bangs but didn't dare go outside to investigate.
The address is known to police and was the target of a raid last month.