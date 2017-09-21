22°
House sprayed with bullets: bikie probe launched

Bullet holes in the door of a Hope Island home. Picture: Jerad Williams
by Jessica Elder & Kristy Muir, Gold Coast Bulletin

BIKIE-busting Taskforce Maxima is investigating after two men on a motorcycle sprayed a northern Gold Coast house with bullets early yesterday.

The Bulletin can reveal that at about 1.30am at least seven bullets were fired into the ­Ferretti Cres home in Hope ­Island. A man and woman were ­inside at the time but no one was hurt.

A bullet hole in the wall. Picture: Jerad Williams
The shots went through the front door, garage and walls of the rental home, with broken glass and bullet holes clearly visible from the street hours later.

A bullet hole in the garage. Picture: Jerad Williams
Neighbours told the Gold Coast Bulletin they heard loud bangs but didn't dare go outside to ­investigate.

The address is known to police and was the target of a raid last month.

