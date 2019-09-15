Housing a whole lot of goodness

Volunteering ladies, Beryl Henshaw, Alena Smith and Chris Curtis for the latest house Surf Lifesaving Australia being raffled off.

IT IS a lottery that will not only provide the winner with a major prize, but the wider community as well.

The Surf Life Saving Foundation is holding a surf lottery for a beautiful house in Kingscliff, with proceeds helping to protect lives in the water.

The four-bedroom house at Edgewater Lane, Kingscliff, is valued at $1.2 million.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the house, which is open for inspection every day from 10am to 5pm.

The house is being looked after by a pair of dedicated volunteers who say they are happy to give up their time to raise money for an important cause.

Volunteer Beryl Henshaw said she had dedicated more than 18 weeks to volunteering for the organisation this year, excluding officiating at carnivals.

“As you get older you need to do more in the community, especially now that we have the time,” she said.

“I love it and we meet all sorts of interesting people.

“A lot of people visit the life saving house because they want to give back to the surf lifesaving community.”

Mrs Henshaw, who is volunteering with Chris Curtis, said while the house up for grabs in the lottery benefited the surf lifesavers and their work, there were wider effects throughout the community.

“It brings a lot of business to the area,” she said.

“People come to look at the house but they will then have lunch and walk around the shops.”

Alena Smith is a patrolling surf lifesaver who also works for the Surf Life Saving Foundation. She said those who volunteer their time for these events and causes are the backbone of the foundation.

“I am ridiculously grateful to both ladies for their absolute dedication to the cause,” she said.

Tickets will be on sale until Sunday, October 13, with the prize drawn on Friday, October 18.