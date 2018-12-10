Menu
The police station was evacuated on Friday morning.
News

How a woman forced 50 people to evacuate police station

10th Dec 2018 7:14 AM

A WOMAN will face court after her actions forced the evacuation of a North Coast police station.

At 9.41am on Friday, a fire alarm was activated at Tweed Heads Police Station.

About 50 people were evacuated from the building while NSW Fire and Rescue officers investigated.

No fire was found, but an investigation allegedly found that a 36-year-old woman from Tweed Heads entered the police station and activated the fire alarm.

Later that morning the woman was arrested at a Tweed Heads residence and was charged with false representation resulting in a police investigation.

She was granted bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on January 21.

Lismore Northern Star

