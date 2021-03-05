How a Ballina business is helping to fight COVID-19

Byron Bay entrepreneur Ross Macdougald is the founder of ViroCLEAR, a product found to destroy COVID-19 in 90 seconds.

A Byron Bay entrepreneur and his Ballina business are joining the fight against COVID-19.

ViroCLEAR is a surface spray which was fast tracked for approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration last month.

According to TGA documents, the product is approved as effective against the COVID-19 virus.

According to BioInnovate chairman Ross Macdougald, the spray kills the virus on surfaces in 90 seconds.

He said this is a world first, with the virus remaining in tact for up to 10 minutes with existing products.

He said they expect to be able to export the spray to the Unites States, Asia and Europe by the middle of this year “to complement the widespread global vaccination rollout”.

“Think about when you go to the supermarket and someone passes you a trolley that has just been wiped down,” Mr Macdougald said.

“In reality, COVID-19 can stay on that surface for 10 minutes or longer and so it is highly transmittable.

“The same goes for handles and seats on public transport, university and school desks, communal food halls and on all surfaces in aged care homes.

“Most Australians simply don’t understand that until now it hasn’t been possible to kill COVID-19 on surfaces in less than 10 minutes.”

He said the product would also be made available in surface spray and hand sanitiser forms to Australian schools, universities, aged care homes and hospitality venues as a priority this month before there is enough stock to offer it for sale to the broader community.

Mr Macdougald said surface disinfectants and hand sanitisers are expected to remain a frontline form of COVID-19 prevention even as vaccines are rolled out.

While BioInnovate is based in Ballina, Mr Macdougald said production was beginning in Melbourne this week.

“Australia is currently where Europe was in their last summer, with few COVID-19 cases and borders open,” Mr Macdougald said.

“Australia is on the cusp of autumn and the cooler months may bring increased numbers and more strains of COVID.

“None of us want border closures or full shutdowns again, and eliminating COVID-19 in 90 seconds on surfaces will help complement the vaccination rollout which has only just begun.”

BioInnovate is working with Procurement Australasia to roll out ViroCLEAR to publish transport users.