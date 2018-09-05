Menu
Login
Senior Constable Kevin Mageean was awarded a commendation for bravery.
Senior Constable Kevin Mageean was awarded a commendation for bravery. Geoff Egan
Crime

How a brekky pitstop turned into a bravery commendation

by Geoff Egan
5th Sep 2018 1:42 PM

WHEN off duty Rockhampton police officer Kevin Mageean pulled into Kingscliff in August 2013 he was looking for breakfast.

But that detour ended with the Queensland Governor giving Senior Constable Mageean a bravery commendation five years later.

On the morning of August 19, 2013, two men held up the Kingscliff Beach Hotel. They attacked two hotel employees and tried to run away with a backpack of cash.

The staff tackled one of the robbers and restrained him, but the second man produced a 25cm carving knife and demanded his accomplice be released.

Constable Mageean arrived on the scene and began to help the two victims. He was told about the robbery and immediately chased the armed man.

While running through a vacant block he yelled out he was a police officer before the man turned and threw the backpack at Constable Mageean. He tackled the man and restrained him before NSW Police arrived soon after.

"I was on holiday, I just pulled in to grab breakfast,” Constable Mageean said on Tuesday.

"Instinct and training just kicked in really. It's probably more action than I've seen when I've actually been on duty.”

On Tuesday, Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey awarded Constable Mageean with a commendation for brave conduct.

More details in the morning bulletin

bravery awards kevin mageean kingscliff beach hotel police officer
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Konrad could be back in black and white

    Konrad could be back in black and white

    Sport Seagulls to benefit with Titan likely staying put.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
    What 'big thing' do we need on the Tweed?

    What 'big thing' do we need on the Tweed?

    Offbeat Tourists flock to 'big' tourist attractions

    • 5th Sep 2018 3:37 PM
    Tweed drug dealers 'put on notice'

    Tweed drug dealers 'put on notice'

    Crime New crime data for the Tweed has been revealed.

    The ultimate award for Tweed's youth

    The ultimate award for Tweed's youth

    News Uni award gives students every chance to succeed.

    Local Partners