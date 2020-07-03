How a connection to the Northern Rivers inspired exhibition

Sally Anderson, Bundjalung Boormans Birth Banksias and the Piano lesson with Laying Tweed Tree 2020, acrylic on poly-cotton, 274 x 168cm. Photo: Michelle Eabry.

Sally Anderson, Bundjalung Boormans Birth Banksias and the Piano lesson with Laying Tweed Tree 2020, acrylic on poly-cotton, 274 x 168cm. Photo: Michelle Eabry.

USING landscapes as a metaphor is the premise behind a new exhibition in the Tweed.

Contemporary painter Sally Anderson has a special connection to the area after completing a residency at Tweed Regional Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.

Now, she returns to the gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre with her work 'Arm of the Sea and the Fertile Tree'.

The exhibition will be on display until November 19.

Ms Anderson said she takes intimate personal and collective experiences and translates them into paintings.

"There's a pair of hoop pines (aka Richmond River Pines) that dominate the side view from the residency veranda," she said.

"I often use these trees, along with banksias, within my work to represent the Northern Rivers region, my transition to motherhood and European exploration/invasion of Australia."

After the birth of her son, the Lismore-born artist paid homage to her own birthplace.

As part of the exhibition, the work contemplates the toponymy of Lismore, which was named after the Isle of Lismore which lies in Loch Linnhe, an arm of the sea, on the west coast of Scotland.

Ms Anderson now splits her time between Sydney and the Northern Rivers.

Director Susi Muddiman OAM said Ms Anderson's personal connection to the gallery was

'poetically realised' in this exhibition.

The works in this exhibition are courtesy of Olsen Gallery, Sydney and Edwina Corlette Gallery, Brisbane.

With coronavirus physical distancing measures in place, visitors can view the exhibition along with other works by booking a free-timed ticket through the gallery's website.