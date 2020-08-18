Vegetarian restaurant's shock success during pandemic

Krishna Gana, a member of the management team for the new Kingscliff Govindas business, with vegetarian food served at the new restaurant in the Tweed. Photo: Jessica Lamb

IT WAS a whirlwind opening in the middle of a pandemic, but this new Kingscliff business says locals support has meant they've hired even more new staff.

Govindas Kingscliff opened on July 27 after a beachfront premises on Marine Parade went up for lease.

The New Govardhana community, who live near Murwillumbah, added the new store to their existing popular vegetarian franchises in Burleigh and Coolangatta.

Management team member Krishna Gana said it was too good of an opportunity not to take it.

"It happened very fast and we weren't really planning to do anything because of the whole situation with the coronavirus … but we thought let's give it a go," he said.

"It was all put together in two-and-a-half weeks.

"We didn't really know what to expect as far as sales and everything but come day one we had lines out the door."

Krishna Gana explained as part of the Hare Krishna faith, food played a big part in their culture.

"We try and prepare everything with a certain mood and state of consciousness, there is a special ceremony and the food we serve is blessed food," he said.

Krishna Gana said the food served by their restaurants were popular not only because of the great taste but also the spiritual nature.

"It is our little offering to the community to serve blessed food, we try to use as much of our own produce we grow on the farm (New Govardhana) in the stores as possible," he said.

"We are all vegetarian, no meat, fish or eggs and we don't use onions and garlic either."

The business was originally expected to employ up to eight staff, but within two weeks of operating they were up to 15 due to the large demand.

Krishna Gana explained there was a time during COVID-19 where business was going backwards but the management team decided to remain open.

"And then people came back slowly and because we provided a service when not a lot of others could, people seem to have taken it to heart and really appreciated the effort we put in and really supported us," he said.

The store is open from 11am to 8pm seven days a week.