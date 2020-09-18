How almost $40k will be allocated to our community
VOLUNTEERS will see the fruits of their labour transforming a derelict plot in the heart of Murwillumbah into a community garden.
As a recipient of $9000 of sponsorship from the Tweed Shire Council, the Murwillumbah Community Garden project will have its official opening later this year.
The cash splash is part of the $39,690 allocated across 10 groups by the council’s Sponsorship Policy this year.
Run by the Tweed Valley Rural and Community Advancement Co-operative Ltd, the garden was started in 2016 and features vegetable beds, an orchard, a rainforest riparian area and a haven for flora and fauna.
This year’s funds will go towards a retaining wall.
Secretary Jenny Unwin said the funding, along with support from trades and local businesses, has ensured the project will become a memorable part of Murwillumbah.
“We’d been holding a series of monthly events pre COVID-19 and it’s our hope to offer further workshops, using physical distancing, as the space is great for wellbeing, mental health and just being able to share the joy of growing food locally and sustainably for the whole community,” she said.
The gardens are open for members by appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other recipients for 2020 were:
- Blind and Vision Impaired Support Group NSW Far North Coast Inc. received $1500 to take vision-impaired people in the Tweed out for lunch twice a month.
- Cabarita Boardriders Club Inc. received $4000 to install surfing etiquette signs and two monuments acknowledging the significance of the Cabarita Beach/Bogangar Surfing Reserve.
- Mem’s Soul Food Productions Inc. received $7200 to deliver a 10-week mentoring and practical skills development program for girls to learn valuable life skills and set goals for the future.
- Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport Inc. received $3960 to deliver a six-month trial providing monthly men’s social outings.
- Tweed Theatre Company Inc. received $1500 to fund Public Liability and Volunteer Workers Insurance and upgrade personal sound equipment.
- Tyalgum Community Hall Association Inc. will use $3635 of funding received to install a reverse-cycle airconditioning unit to improve the amenity of the meeting rooms in the Tyalgum Community Hall.
- Tweed Valley Woodcraft Association Inc. received $2000 to purchase and install an automated defibrillation unit which will be installed at the Murwillumbah clubhouse in case of a cardiac emergency.
- Tyalgum District Community Association Inc. received $1835 to run a first aid training program for 15 Tyalgum locals with instruction on first aid including the use of defibrillators.
- Young Farmers Connect Inc. will use $5600 of funding received to run educational and community connection programs aimed at fostering the next generation of farmers on the Tweed.