How almost $40k will be allocated to our community

Murwillumbah Community Garden volunteers work with fencing contractor Chris McDonald in constructing a new retaining wall funded through a Tweed Shire Council Community Sponsorship Policy grant.

VOLUNTEERS will see the fruits of their labour transforming a derelict plot in the heart of Murwillumbah into a community garden.

As a recipient of $9000 of sponsorship from the Tweed Shire Council, the Murwillumbah Community Garden project will have its official opening later this year.

The cash splash is part of the $39,690 allocated across 10 groups by the council’s Sponsorship Policy this year.

Run by the Tweed Valley Rural and Community Advancement Co-operative Ltd, the garden was started in 2016 and features vegetable beds, an orchard, a rainforest riparian area and a haven for flora and fauna.

This year’s funds will go towards a retaining wall.

Secretary Jenny Unwin said the funding, along with support from trades and local businesses, has ensured the project will become a memorable part of Murwillumbah.

“We’d been holding a series of monthly events pre COVID-19 and it’s our hope to offer further workshops, using physical distancing, as the space is great for wellbeing, mental health and just being able to share the joy of growing food locally and sustainably for the whole community,” she said.

The gardens are open for members by appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other recipients for 2020 were: