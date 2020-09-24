Menu
A Tweed couple have won the lotto while on vacation around Australia.
How an accident led to one Tweed couple winning lotto

Jessica Lamb
24th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A TWEED couple have won more than $600,000 after mistakenly buying the “wrong” lottery ticket while on holiday.

The Hastings Point pair scooped up a $621,000 Saturday Gold Lotto prize as one of the eight division one winning entries across the country on September 12.

Each entry won a division one prize of $621,499.92.

The winning entry was purchased at newsXpress Central Highlands in Emerald.

The happy pair did not register their entry to a player card, so officials from the Lott had to wait for them to come forward.

When the couple checked their ticket last Friday, they discovered they had hit the jackpot.

“Oh wow! Oh my god!” the winning man said.

“Can you believe I was actually meant to buy a ticket into another draw? This was actually the wrong ticket.

“It was a complete mistake, a very good mistake.

“I am glad I bought this ticket. I am very, very, very happy.”

The man said “it will make the world of difference” to his family and “take a lot of pressure off”.

“I just can’t believe it. I only remembered to check my ticket when I saw on TV that someone won Powerball last night,” he said.

“I am flabbergasted.

“You’ve made our day, our week, our year.”

The duo said they already had a few ideas about how to spend their winnings.

“We’ve been living in our caravan in Queensland for the past few months, so this means we can update it and get a new one,” he said.

“We will also share it with our family and use some for more travelling.

“The rest we will save for the future.”

Lismore Northern Star

