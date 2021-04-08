How to livestream every game of junior rugby tournament

Gold Coast Eagles will host King of the Country rugby tournament next weekend, live-streamed across the News Australia Network. Pictured at Southport, some of the Gold Coast Junior Rugby Players taking Part in the Tournament. Pic Mike Batterham

Far North Coast junior rugby teams will face off against the top regional age division champions in Queensland this weekend, and The Northern Star will bring you all the action live.

The inaugural King of the Country crown runs over three days, starting Friday, and will be live streamed from the Gold Coast on the News Australia network.

Players from the Far North Coast Rugby Under 15 team to contest the King of the Country tournament. From left, Brooklyn Warea, Lewis Parker, Fynn Jonsson, Ta'ziayah Milner, and Soren Webster.

The defending U12, U13 and U14 club rugby champions of the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Darling Downs competitions will face off against representative teams from New South Wales' Far North Coast at Gold Coast Eagles Rugby Club in Southport from Friday April 9 to Sunday April 11.

Subscribers to The Northern Star, Gold Coast Bulletin, Sunshine Coast Daily, Toowoomba Chronicle, and the Courier-Mail can catch all 24 matches live on their computers or smartphones.

The Northern Star resident rugby fan Aisling Brennan was excited for the young players to have their chance to shine.

"We are proud to provide a platform to allow rugby fans watch the next generation of players excel in a big competition," Brennan said.

"It is also exciting to give the players the chance to watch their games afterwards, providing a great learning tool to help advance their game.

"The Northern Star is proud to play a part in promoting junior rugby and help keep the memories alive from a fantastic tournament."

THE DRAW

All times in AEST

DAY ONE, FRIDAY, APRIL 9

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v Far North Coast

11am - U13: Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians v USQ Saints

12pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Grammar School

3pm - U15: Gold Coast Eagles v Highfields Redbacks

DAY TWO, SATURDAY, APRIL 10

10am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

11am - U13: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

12pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Far North Coast

1pm - U14: Surfers Paradise Dolphins v USQ Saints

2pm - U15: Far North Coast v Gold Coast Eagles

3pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Highfields Redbacks

DAY THREE, SUNDAY APRIL 11

10am - U13: Far North Coast v Sunshine Coast Invitational Barbarians

11am - U13: Helensvale Hogs v USQ Saints

12.20pm - U14: Maroochydore Swans v Surfers Paradise Dolphins

1.20pm - U14: Far North Coast v USQ Saints

2.20pm - U15: Far North Coast v Highfields Redbacks

3.20pm - U15: Sunshine Coast Grammar School v Gold Coast Eagles

