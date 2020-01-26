Menu
Eliza Lovett Patrolling Surf Life Saver is celebrating Australia Day at Salt SLSC.
News

How are you celebrating Australia’s Day in the Tweed?

Jessica Lamb
23rd Jan 2020 6:34 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 3:47 PM

ACROSS the Tweed, residents have donned their best pair of thongs, togs and found their favourite stubbie holder.

The outfit is almost as iconically Australian as the internationally famous red-and-yellow uniforms of the surf lifesavers patrolling our beaches.

As Australia Day celebrations have kicked off across the region, people like 16-year-old Eliza Lovett will be hanging out at Salt Surf Life Saving Club ready to rescue revellers in the water.

However it's not all work and no play - the afternoon will see club members come together for a barbecue and backyard cricket, plus lamington and pavlova desserts.

Eliza said the surf club, which opened a year ago, was always looking for more members, with social membership available from $20.

"We are family-orientated and are a bit different because we hold nippers at 2pm on a Saturday," she said.

 

Celebrating Australia Day at Kingscliff Creek – Roxy Bonser, Tanner Craig, Kolbe Craig and Rylan Bonser
Locals like Kingscliff's Bonser family will be taking advantage of the scenic Tweed coastline to spend time with their loved ones.

Send us pictures of how you are celebrating by inboxing our Facebook page or emailing editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au.

