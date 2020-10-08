How Aussies will spend their tax cuts

Australians have revealed how they will use their extra money as ten million low and middle-income workers prepare to receive a one-off tax break worth around $1000.

As widely anticipated, 11.6 million workers will pay lower tax rates, with the 19 per cent tax rate top threshold rising from $37,000 to $45,000.

The 32.5 per cent top threshold will jump from $90,000 to $120,000, as the Government gives back some of the revenue it could have expected from bracket creep, where workers who earn more are hit with higher rates of tax.

The cuts will be fast-tracked to this year, two years earlier than planned, and backdated to July 1.

The Federal Government hopes personal income tax cuts will get the nation spending, but a News Corp reader poll of 10,200 people found that more than one in three planned to save the extra money.

A quarter of respondents said they would use the money to pay down their mortgage, while 15 per cent said they would splurge on an item.

Ten per cent of those polled said they would put the money towards a holiday, while another one in ten said they would invest it in superannuation or shares.

Just 2 per cent indicated it would help with school costs, and 1 per cent said they would use the cash for further study.

In a separate poll taken by News Corp readers, more than half of respondents said the Budget would leave them better off.

More than one in three said it would make no difference to their financial situation, and 9 per cent said they would be worse off.

Ten million low and middle-income workers will get a one-off tax break worth around $1000. Picture: iStock.

The more controversial phase three tax cuts, which would see 95 per cent of taxpayers paying a 30 per cent rate, and which provide substantial relief to higher-income workers, have been left in the 2024-2025 financial year, meaning they would likely become part of an election Budget next year.

Keen to keep money moving through the COVID-ravaged economy, the Government has abandoned plans to get rid of its low and middle income tax offset during its phase two tax plan, instead deciding to keep it in place as a one-off.

The majority of the 10.1 million taxpayers who will benefit are those earning under $90,000.

Middle-income workers earning between $50,000 and $90,000 will be the biggest beneficiaries, and will pocket an extra $1080 from the offset. A dual-income couple in this bracket will receive $2160 back into their pockets as a one-off.



The retention of the rebate avoided the perception that middle-income workers would miss out on further cuts, given they enjoyed a $1080 benefit last year

The rebate will be applied when people lodge their tax return after June 30 next year. The reduction in pay-as-you-go tax will likely kick in within weeks, with Labor indicating it would wave the phase two cuts through.

A low income tax offset will also remain, and will rise from $455 to $700. While it tapers off as incomes rise, it will be available for those earning under $66,667.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said more than seven million Australians would receive tax relief of more than $2000 this year.



According to the Budget figures, a worker on an average income of $85,000 a year will pay $2160 less tax this year than they did in 2017-2018.

This includes the $1080 offset one-off rebate.

The lowest-paid Australians earning around $30,000 a year will pay $510 less in tax, while a high-income worker earning more $200,000 will pay $2565 less in tax than they did four years ago.

The nation's 4.6 million middle-income workers, who are paid between $48,000 and $90,000, will get tax relief of between $2160 and $2295, compared to four years ago. Again, this figure includes the one-off rebate of $1080.

The tax cuts and one-off rebates combined would see a dual-income family keep an additional $5490 this year than they would have four years ago, while the maximum benefit a single will pocket will be $2745.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said more than seven million Australians would receive tax relief of more than $2000 this year. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage



The Government has also lifted the amount singles, families, pensioners and seniors can earn by around $500 before the Medicare levy kicks in.

The fast-tracked tax cuts and retention of the low and middle income tax offset will cost the Government $17.8 billion in foregone revenue across the forward estimates.

But Treasury estimated the tax cuts would boost GDP by $3.5 billion this year alone and create an additional 50,000 jobs by 2021-2022.

Fast-tracked income tax cuts included in the Federal Budget will alleviate pressures upon households and businesses, the Commonwealth Bank says.

The major bank has been advocating for the cuts to be fast-forwarded for the past 18 months.

Commonwealth Bank chief economist Stephen Halmarick said the permanent changes in tax brackets would boost take-home pay and consumer spending.

"If you permanently decrease someone's tax liability, they can adjust their behaviour on a permanent basis," he said.



He said the changes to instant asset write-offs and loss carry-back refunds for businesses making a loss due to COVID-19 would be significant in generating economic activity during the recovery.

"All those policies ... will really be important in maintaining cash flow while we are in this recession," he said.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Christ Richardson praised the government for fast-tracking income tax cuts to Australians.

"The dominant thing is the tax cuts ... but there are other things too," Mr Richardson said.

"The wage subsidies are a good idea for the young unemployed. The government will subsidise them for a year, if we employ them back. Same story around the similar policies for apprentices."

Mr Richardson said the low cost of debt was also good news.

"The interest payments that we are making are no higher across the entire four years the government's forecast; in fact they're lower than they were in 2018."

