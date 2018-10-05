How Banora residents can help tackle canal weed infestation

LEND A HAND: Conservation Volunteers Australia are seeking help from residents to solve Banora Point's weed problem.

RESIDENTS fed up with the state of the weed-infested lakes and ponds at Banora Point now have a chance to do something about it.

Conservation Volunteers Australia, a non-government body which aims to inspire change by connecting people with nature, is launching a new program to help restore the waterway system of the Banora Point Western Scheme.

It is hoped the improved water quality will benefit not only the aesthetics of the area but also the area's birdlife, particularly the comb-crested jacana.

Program co-ordinator Helena Dewis said residents could do a lot to help the waterway by reducing the amount of nutrient run-off into the lakes which stimulates excessive plant growth such as algae, weeds and other nuisance plants, by improved gardening practices.

"Garden waste dumping, litter and storm water pollution contribute to eutrophication, affecting animals, plants and water quality,” Ms Dewis said.

"Good water quality is critical in maintaining a healthy wetland system.

"Conservation Volunteers Australia (CVA) will be working with the residents of Banora Point to help improve the aesthetic values and water quality of the local canal system and waterways. This will result in a healthier waterway system, improving the look of your backyard waterway and increasing community understanding of the canal ecosystem.”

Learn how you can help at the first meeting on Saturday, October 6 from 9am-noon. Meet at the pathway at 74 Riversdale Blvd, Banora Point.

Participants should come dressed in protective clothing they don't mind getting dirty, including sturdy shoes or boots, hat, sunglasses and gardening gloves. Refreshments provided.