How Border Art Prize winner stood out from hundreds

Oksana Waterfall, Border Art Prize 2020 $3000 winner, The girl from Kyiv 2020, oil, embroidery thread, vintage hemp fabric and solar print in vintage sewing machine drawer, 12 x 36cm. Picture: SUPPLIED

DESPITE many art prizes around Australia being postponed or cancelled due to COVID-19, Tweed Regional Gallery's Border Art Prize 2020 entrants embraced their chance to shine online in an exhibition featuring almost 400 works.

This year's Border Art Prize winners were announced online and through social media channels last Saturday with guest judge Director of Grafton Regional Gallery Niomi Sands recording her message of congratulations to prize winners and entrants alike.

The $3000 first prize was awarded to Oksana Waterfall for The girl from Kyiv, with second prize going to Megan Puls for a ceramic vessel from her SURGE series.

Jenny Kitchener received third prize for her unique print linocut collage Out of kilter.

Megan Puls, 2020 Border Art Prize $1500 winner, "SURGE" series 2018, stoneware recycled clays / Black Scarva clay, 35 x 17cm

Ms Sands also awarded Highly Commended to seven artists including Michelle Dawson, John Pitt, Konstantina, Shannon Doyle, Tim Fry, Susan Jacobsen and Trish Tait.

The online 'opening' featured a number of videos, including a Welcome to Country sung by Aunty Deidre Currie; a performance by local musician Peter Koro; and video messages from Tweed Shire Deputy Mayor Chris Cherry, Director Sustainable Communities and Environment Tracey Stinson and Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre Director Susi Muddiman OAM.

People can now view all 392 works in the online catalogue on the Gallery's website.

Many of the artworks are for sale and anyone interested in buying a piece should contact the artist direct via the links in the online catalogue or contact the Gallery.

"The Border Art Prize offers artists of our region a great opportunity to get their artwork out there," Ms Muddiman said.

"One benefit of the online exhibition is that interested buyers won't have to wait until the exhibition finishes to receive their purchased artwork, but we do need to remember that social distancing restrictions still apply and it's important to look out for one another. Artists and buyers should practice safe payment and delivery options."

The biennial Border Art Prize is open to residents of Tweed, Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore and Gold Coast City council areas.

Jenny Kitchener, Border Art Prize $500 winner , Out of Kilter, 2019 framed linocut, collage, (unique print), 53 x 35cm. Picture: Supplied.

Entries this year included textiles, sculpture, ceramics, oils, acrylics, mixed media, watercolour and photography.

The subject matter is varied, but includes landscapes, portraits and self-portraits, as well as themes related to social isolation and the devastation caused by recent bushfires.

The $3000 first prize is funded by Tweed Shire Council, with the Friends of Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre Inc. funding the second prize of $1500 and third prize of $500.

To find out more about the online exhibition and to view the Border Art Prize 2020 catalogue, visit https://artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/