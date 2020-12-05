Bosco the rottweiler is charming the social media crowd

Meet Bosco. This loveable rottweiler has racked up more than 40,000 followers and half a million likes in just nine months on TikTok.

The goofy three-year-old was a registered therapy dog who visited nursing homes before the coronavirus pandemic.

Ocean Grove owner Emma Kearns said when the pandemic struck, and Bosco was unable to visit homes, she wanted to find a way to bring joy to the wider community.

To achieve this Ms Kearns started the social media page @bossdiggitydawg.

Bosco the rottweiller is a tikTok superstar is more than 80k followers and half a million likes. He is proving the breed is loveable. Emma Kearns with Bosco. Picture: Glenn Ferguson

The hilarious videos explore Bosco's relationship with Ms Kearns' rescue cat Sadie.

Ms Kearns said Bosco's hilarious expressions and loveable nature had been well received by the social media community.

"We just wanted to do TikTok because he is such a great representation of the (rottweiler) breed and he is bringing joy into the lives of people all over the world," Ms Kearns said.

"It just exploded."

Ms Kearns said she hoped the videos would change misconceptions of the rottweilers and encourage more people to understand the breed.

"The only time rottweiler's really get in the media is when something unfortunate happens, the most dangerous breed is humans and they let dog breeds down," she said.

"People need to do the research into the dog's temperament and commit to obedience and socialising their dog."

Ms Kearns said Bosco was "one in a million".

"He is big, he is goofy and he is loveable," she said.

