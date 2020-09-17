How club bolstered numbers in COVID and made every semi

IN THE first season of joining the Far North Coast junior rugby union competition, every single Coolangatta Tweed Junior Barbarians team made a semi final.

Retired player and Baa Baas president Mark Robson said the club had 70 registered junior player but due to COVID-19 border restrictions had not fielded a seniors team this year.

Tweed Coolangatta Barbarians U14's player Leeton Jacky. Photo: Frankie Abekawa

"It's surprising because we were struggling for numbers at the start of the season," he said.

"So we went around and found a few underprivileged kids who weren't playing sport but used to play like soccer, AFL, league etc.

"We went and approached them and said we are happy to offer player sponsorships if they want to give it a go this year … and they have come along and stayed and kept playing."

Tweed Coolangatta Barbarians U9's player Junior Tamariki. Photo: Frankie Abekawa

While the club still put some age groups together they managed to field U/9, U/10, U/12 and U/14 teams.

Robson said COVID meant the 10-week competition was only playing semi-finals this Friday, which would normally have been played in August.

He thanked the rest of the clubs for accommodating to border bubble restrictions.

Tweed Coolangatta Barbarians U9s player Deegan Lahrs . Photo: Frankie Abekawa

"We couldn't play our opposition at their home grounds because we were in the bubble - so the only way we were gonna get a game is if they came to us, so we really appreciate it," Robson said.

"Even Yamba and Grafton made the trek … we were originally going to meet them halfway and play but then the bubble came into place."

SEMI FINALS, Friday September 18 at Dave Burns Field on Fraser Dr, Tweed Heads South