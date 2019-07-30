How Coast residents can win a year of free chocolate

A year's worth of chocolate can be won at San Churro.

CHOCOLATE lovers rejoice.

Spanish dessert giants San Churro have announced one lucky person could win an entire year's worth of chocolate in a Willy Wonka style competition featuring a 24-karat-gold bar.

To win what has been described as "the ultimate chocolate dream", San Churro customers must sign up as a rewards member.

Just one of the gold cards have been created across the entire country.

Just one 24-karat-gold bar has been created by San Churro which will give the lucky winner a year's worth of free chocolate. Supplied

San Churro CEO Giro Maurici said the competition comes alongside its new "gold chocolate menu".

"Gold chocolate is at the forefront of dessert trends - we're excited to bring it into our familia and launch a dedicated menu nationwide," he said.

"To mark the launch, we've created just one Gold Card, handcrafted with pure gold. It will present one special chocoholic with the key to the ultimate dessert gold mine."

With San Churro located in both Tweed Heads South and Surfers Paradise, one of the region's chocolate lovers might just be lucky enough to win the delicious prize.

San Churro's Gold Card competition runs from July 30 to September 15.

One purchase equals one entry, so the more gold chocolate you buy, the better your chances.

As part of the gold chocolate menu launch, customers can expect a range of new products and exciting twists on signature favourites, including Gold Chocolate Churros, a Golden Gatsby Hot Chocolate, the Gold Digger Ice Cream Churro Bowl, Treasure Trove Churros Snack Pack and the Midas Touch Premium Shake.

To sign up as a rewards member visit elsocial.sanchurro.com or any San Churro store.