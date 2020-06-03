How coronavirus has changed these businesses

HOLIDAY makers wasted no time booking a getaway to the Tweed after the State Government lifted restrictions on non-essential travel.

Travellers who are looking for warmth during winter and would normally visit Queensland have decided to explore the shire instead.

Tweed Holiday Parks unit co-ordinator Andrew Illington has experienced a surge in interest from people in Victoria who are unable to travel into Queensland.

Kingscliff beach.

Mr Illington said 80 per cent of the parks' short term visitors were from Queensland but with the border closure still firm in place, those holiday-makers were staying put.

"Most short term stays come from Queensland but there's still uncertainty and confusion about the border," Mr Illington said.

"If you're crossing the border into NSW towing a caravan there's no problem, but it would be difficult recrossing the Queensland border and trying to explain it was essential travel."

Instead, Mr Illington and his team were looking forward to welcoming new guests to the holiday parks.

"We've experienced quite a surge in longer-stay clients from down south, Victorians mainly, who are more than happy to give the Tweed a go.

"We will use it as an opportunity to show off our region, and beyond the coast, including the beautiful hinterland as well."

Halcyon House at Cabarita Beach, NSW

Award-winning boutique hotel Halcyon House is set to re-open on July 2, however, general manager Mauro De Riso said there would be a major change.

Mr De Riso said the 10-week shutdown period allowed the team to reassess the business model as well as do a deep clean, renovations and maintenance.

He said the hotel's popular restaurant, Paper Daisy, would be open exclusively to in-house guests for breakfast and lunch.

"It's time to focus on the health side of our in-house guests and because of the success of Paper Daisy, it was busy from breakfast to dinner and lost that exclusivity," Mr De Riso said.

"We love our external customers … but we want our in-house guests' time here to be special, we want to spoil them and engage with them and enjoy the property."

Paper Daisy is still open to the public for dinner. Bookings are essential, visit halyconhouse.com.au