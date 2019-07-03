How council can get a $500,000 upgrade for next to nothing

IT IS a vision which can transform women's rugby league in Northern NSW if a loan is passed by council on Thursday.

Tweed Seagulls Rugby League Football Club are wanting to upgrade the council-owned Piggabeen Sports Complex, which they are currently tenants of.

The club has raised more than $400,000 through grants from the NSW Government and Queensland Rugby League, and are asking for a $200,000 interest-free loan from the council.

The proposed upgrade would include new change rooms for female players, new public toilets and a gym.

Councillors will vote at Thursday's meeting whether to approve the loan, which is the recommendation put before the council.

A report in Thursday's agenda the council will forgo $96,000 by making the loan interest free, but will receive and upgrade to their facility worth more than half a million dollars.

Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson said if councillors approve the loan on Thursday, the benefit will be felt throughout the community.

"We have started a women's program but we don't quite have the facilities for women, but these changes rooms will mean the club is inclusive for all players" he said.

"What it will also give us is the ability to build a gym and further toilets, which improves the sporting facility even if we were not the tenants in the future."

Mr Stephenson said the gym would give the club the opportunity to push forward with their desire to hold academies for up and coming female and indigenous players.

"Because we are building this on their facility it will I think it will be a very good investment for council," Mr Stephenson said.