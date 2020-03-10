How council is repairing Bogangar’s broken sewer main

Council has installed a temporary bypass sewer pump station at Bogangar to allow it to repair a broken sewer main.

A TEMPORARY bypass sewer pump station has been installed at Bogangar to allow for the repair a broken sewer main affecting nearby streets.

Poinciana, Alamanda, Wattle, Oleander and Ti Tree avenues and surrounding areas are currently affected according to the Tweed Shire Council.

The bypass pipe crosses Ti Tree Avenue, between Poinciana Avenue and Cassidy Crescent, to connect to a sewer manhole behind Bogangar Public School.

The road pavement has been opened up to allow the bypass pipe to sit below the road surface to stop it being damaged by vehicles passing over it.

Motorists are asked to slow down and cross with care.

Pedestrians also are asked to take care as the bypass pipe connects into a manhole on the footpath.

A council spokeswoman said it is expected the temporary bypass to be in place for about a week.

For information on water and wastewater service interruptions and alerts, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/Interruptions.