TOUGH ROAD AHEAD: Cudgen Hornets showing strong defence in a trial match earlier this season.
Rugby League

How Cudgen will make the finals

Michael Doyle
by
20th Jun 2019 10:14 AM

EVERY game is a must-win between now and the end of the season for the Cudgen Hornets.

Sitting sixth on the NRRRL Premiership ladder and three points adrift of the top five, the Hornets can ill-afford any more hiccups if they want to play semi-finals this season.

Their task to overhaul the points deficit starts this weekend at home when they welcome Marist Brothers to Ned Byrne Oval.

The Rams have had a season to forget thus far in 2019.

With just a pair of wins and a points differential of -154, Marist Brothers are aiming to salvage what they can out of this campaign.

But the Hornets cannot take any luxuries when they take the field on Sunday afternoon, a point made very clear by captain Jake Sands to his side at training this week.

"We spoke after last weekend with the loss to Casino that we can't make the top three so we pretty much need to win every game to make finals,” Sands said.

"We know what we have to do, we are just not putting our words into actions.”

The Hornets were frustrated by their own mistakes during their two-point loss to Casino last weekend.

Sands said his side knew they were capable of competing with the premiership's top teams, but had to eradicate the errors from their game.

"If we can just hold onto the ball we know what we are capable of,” he said.

"We showed against Ballina that we can beat the top sides in the competition.

"But when we give away 10 penalties and have a completion rate at 60 per cent, we are not going to beat those top sides.”

