How drug cartel accused is related to the Corbys

THE arrest of Viliami Kisina, accused of being part of a major international drug cartel, is the second such shock to hit the Corby family.

Schapelle Corby was arrested in Bali in 2004 after customs officers found 4.2kg of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag in her unlocked bodyboard bag.

She has always claimed her innocence.

The former beautician was sentenced to 20 years' jail but was released on parole after serving half her sentence.

Balinese authorities released her on the condition she remain in Bali until 2017.

Corby was deported back to Australia in May 2017 and was involved in an elaborate decoy to prevent media filming her return.

Convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby outside the parole office in Bali before she was deported to Australia. There is no suggestion Corby or her other relatives have any involvement in the $90m Queensland bust. Picture: AAP/Johannes Christo

She has long had the support of her close-knit family, particularly sister Mercedes, who remained in Bali for many years to fight her cause.

But Schapelle and Mercedes have always been close to their Kisina relatives - particularly their half-brother James and half-sister Melenae, the children of their mother's third relationship.

James and Melenae are the children of Semisi Pelaki Kisina, referred to by Schapelle as "Big James".

Semisi is listed on property records as living at Schapelle's family home in Loganlea - where her mother Rosleigh Rose still lives - in the 1990s.

Viliami, 26, is the son of Semisi's marriage to Seniolita - making him the brother of Schapelle's half-siblings.

Schapelle Corby's extended family tree.

But the families have remained close, with Semisi posting photographs of himself with Schapelle and Melenae in March this year, captioned: "visit from the daughters".

The photographs were taken at Semisi's Loganlea home - which is less than 1km from Schapelle's mother's home.

Mercedes frequently posts photographs of herself with her half-siblings, often comments on Viliami's Facebook posts and both she and Schapelle have been tagged in pictures with Viliami's wife at social occasions.

Semisi's home, where Viliami lives with his wife and their two children - was raided by police on Tuesday.

Queensland Police investigation into an international organised crime syndicate linked to the distribution of high purity drugs and have seized 766kg of MDMA powder in one of Queensland and Australia’s most significant drug seizures - Photo Supplied QLD Police

Corby's half-brother James Kisina was with her when she was arrested in Bali in 2004.

He has always denied any involvement.

In 2006, James Jr, then 19, was convicted over a violent drug-related home invasion.

He was one of three men who broke into a Rochedale house and stole cash and marijuana.

The court heard $900 was stolen in the invasion.

He received a four-year jail sentence, suspended after 10 months.

In 2013, James Jr pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and was fined $750.

He was arrested on his way to a party with 0.8g of cocaine with a street value of $300.

He now runs a food business in Brisbane.

There is no suggestion any other member of the family is involved in or had any knowledge of the current organised crime and drug trafficking investigation.