How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

AN ELVIS impersonator "risked death" on the Gold Coast on Sunday to win a trip to The King's Graceland mansion.

Doctors warned Sydneysider Nic Nicolas - who was struck down with double pneumonia - that he could face organ failure as he checked himself out of Gold Coast University Hospital to compete.

But he was determined to appear in the final of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at Surfers Paradise.

"Fans were crying (after earlier shows), and they were saying, 'Oh my God, you're going to win'. I had to get there," the 35-year-old said from his hospital bed yesterday. "I said, 'I've got to go'."

Mr Nicolas came down with a fever on Friday night and battled through preliminary rounds against 18 other impersonators on Saturday.

