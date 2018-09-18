How every Australian can get a free portrait of the Queen

Did you know every Australian has the right to receive a free portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to hang up on their wall?

Tweed Radio 97 Breakfast Show host Scott Mayman received this little known fact on his desk one morning and decided to put it to the test.

"A report came across my desk about a little known constitutional act which was put in around 20 or 30 years ago that allowed members of parliament to give a portrait of the Queen to a constituent in their electorate for free,” he said.

"I thought what a bit of rubbish, but I could have some fun with this.”

And Mr Mayman did.

After asking his audience how long it could take and questioning if it would really work, Mr Mayman sent off an e-mail to his local Federal MP requesting a portrait of the Queen.

A free portrait of the Queen. Rick Koenig

Just three days later, he received an e-mail saying his portrait, along with a CD of the national anthem and a book about Australia, was ready to be picked up.

"Low and behold it worked, I was impressed with how the portrait looks and actually gobsmacked by how beautiful it was,” Mr Mayman said.

"It was a beautiful picture of the Queen with a tiara and white dress.”

Mr Mayman said he was impressed with how easy the process was because as they say, everything comes at a price.

"I have it hanging up in my office at home so was impressed the system really works,” he said.

"What started out as a joke on the radio actually worked out to be true, I put it to the test and it actually worked.

"It's something every ordinary Australian can do and the best thing about it is it's free.”