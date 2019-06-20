How footy experts rated top cop's 'tackle of the century'

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards has crash tackled a serial pest who was heckling a 19-year-old girl.

IT'S the tackle everyone is talking about, from footy players past and present, television personalities to politicians, which made the Sunshine Coast's top cop a viral sensation.

Sunshine Coast CIB detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards relived his old school rugby league heroics on an alleged public nuisance yesterday.

A runaway man, who moments earlier disrupted a police press conference, was being chased by an angry father.

Enter Snr Sgt Edwards, with footwork and a shimmy of a nimble backrower and a classic drop of the shoulder, executed what people are now calling "the tackle of the century".

But what do the experts think?

We asked Sunshine Coast Falcons CEO and former Origin player Chris Flannery to rate it.

Flannery wasn't sure of the set position the detective played in back in the day, but likened it to a fullback's classic cover defence.

"I actually texted him last night about coming down to training. He just said all his old instincts came back. But jeez he chopped him down pretty well," Flannery said.

Snr Sgt Daren Edwards. Iain Curry

"Especially in mid interview, with no warm-up and his age. It turned him into an internet superstar.

"I would have given him a 10/10 for the tackle but as some keyboard warriors were saying online, he got his head slightly in the wrong spot. So 9/10.

"Next time he will get him in the right spot and I'm sure criminals will take note."

Falcons fullback Nicho Hynes clearly rated the tackle better than some of his teammates.

"How good is this, straight out of the textbook, tackles better than Darryn Schonig," Hynes commented.

Flannery though, continued the banter.

"He'd be giving Nicho a run for his money in the defending department, he'd better watch out."

