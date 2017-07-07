How Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate saved his wife

IT was 3am in the Changi General Hospital when the specialist told Mayor Tom Tate his wife might not make it.

Fresh from a CPR course, and with the assistance of two airport staffers, Cr Tate had spent an agonising 25 minutes on the floor of Singapore Airport trying to resuscitate the heart which had loved him devotedly for almost four decades.

A heart which needed to be shocked back into life seven times by a defibrillator before the beat was restored.

"We had a one on one talk and they gave me what they said was the 'realistic scenario' but I wasn't willing to accept that," Cr Tate said.

How could a heart which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity, a heart which has stood by him through the stress and scrutiny which comes with public office be stopped dead?

