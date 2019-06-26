Menu
Richard Fowler, former Gold FM brekkie radio king, now at 94.1FM is gutted at his near-miss in the $80m Oz Lotto draw. Picture Glenn Hampson
‘How I nearly got $40m lotto ticket’

by Ryan Keen and James Hall
26th Jun 2019 9:29 AM
A GOLD Coast radio star is lamenting his near miss on last night's giant $80m Oz Lotto jackpot.

The 94.1 FM community radio announcer, who spent decades ruling the airwaves at Gold FM, told listeners he bought his ticket at the same place as one of last night's two winners.

Fowler, who had predicted a Gold Coast winner earlier in the week, purchased his at Robina Town Centre's NewsXpress the same morning a Sunshine Coast man bought a winning Quick Pick there.

Richard Fowler. Picture Glenn Hampson
The latter picked up $40 million for his troubles, a half share in the first prize.

Fowler told the Gold Coast Bulletin this morning: "True story. Bought a ticket yesterday at Robina and they sold the winning ticket - but not to me."

The eye-watering sum was the third highest prize up for grabs in the game's 25-year history.

The winning numbers were 42, 35, 29, 19, 36, 14, 25. Supplementary numbers: 13, 1.

The other winner was a mum from Ipswich, who bought her entry online at thelott.com.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the male winner's System-8 QuickPick entry also won division three seven times, bolstering his total prize to $40,028,726.60.

"I think I know what you're calling about," the man told TheLott. "It's just fantastic. That's very exciting.

"I was watching YouTube and thought I should check my entry. I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it.

"I'm shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful."

