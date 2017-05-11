How Instagram star Ellie Bullen built an empire

ELLIE Bullen was working three jobs and studying a degree in nutrition and dietetics with honours when she started posting pictures of her meals on Instagram.

Now, the 24-year-old has built a plant-based empire in Bali and boasts more than half a million Instagram followers.

"Only about one in 20 Australians get their recommended five servings (of fruit and veg) per day," she said.

"Rather than concentrating on not eating certain things, my motto is just to eat more fruits and vegetables."

"I started my Instagram and my blog as a creative outlet, it was an escape from my heavily science-based subjects," she said.

"I never thought that by taking photos of my food I would create a carer for myself.

"At the time it wasn't easy, I was working three jobs, studying and running this blog, I was always doing something.

Within two weeks of graduating, the aspiring dietitian packed her bags and headed to Bali.

"Everyone makes out that Bali is this crazy, dangerous party place but it's not," she said.

Ellie Bullen has just been announced as the first ambassador for The Kitchens at Robina.

WHAT I EAT IN A DAY

Breakfast: I have a smoothie usually with dragonfruit, banana, peanut butter and cacao. We pick up all of our fruit at roadside stalls, it's so cheap and fresh

Lunch: It's really affordable to eat out in Bali so we usually go out for lunch. I'll have a salad or a Buddha bowl with rice and tempeh (we buy tempeh from a little lady down the road for 20 cents a pack, she makes it herself)

Dinner: I always cook dinner, usually stir-fry with tempeh and local vegetables and rice. I've also been experimenting with jackfruit which tastes like pulled pork.

TOP TIPS FOR INSTAGRAM

1. Use natural light, but not direct sunlight

2. Shoot your pictures early in the morning or late in the afternoon

3. Use a good camera and a good lens

4. When it comes to styling food, learn as you go. It's like art and you'll learn what works