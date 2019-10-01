How Karlee honours her cousin with cancer walk

Walk 4 Brain Cancer organiser Karlee Robinson with her uncle Wayne Parker who lost his son Aaron to the disease and now is volunteering his time towardsds Sunday's walk from Pottsville to Fingal.

IN 2015 Karlee Robinson learned her cousin, Aaron Parker, who had previously been diagnosed with brain cancer and had gone into remission, had been given the news that further surgery was required.

It was then that Karlee decided to do what she could to not only assist her cousin but also raise awareness of the disease.

“I decided to walk 25km for Walk 4 Brain Cancer and as there was no walk near me, I walked solo with my uncle joining me for the last 12km and I raised $3700,” she said.

“In 2016, I created an event which attracted 35 walkers who raised $8300 and it has grown every year since.

“In 2017, 250 walkers took part and raised $30,000 and a further $18,000 was raised in 2018.

“That’s more than $60,000 raised in the last four years.”

This year Karlee is doing the journey from Pottsville to Fingal once again and inviting even more people to join her on the journey.

“The walk is on Sunday and we already have more than 250 people show their interest on Facebook,” she said.

“We are hoping for another successful walk which brings together a community of people who heal through conversations and empowering them to be able to help their loved ones in times when they feel the control has been taken from them.

“People don’t realise that Brain Cancer kills more people under 40 in Australia than any other cancer and more children in Australia than any other disease.”

This year’s walk will start from Ambrose Brown Park in Pottsville at 8am (EDST) and make its way along the Tweed Coast to Fingal via Kingscliff.

“People can either walk as individuals or as a team in relay, doing sections before handing over to another team member,” she said.

“The walk usually takes around six hours but there’s a really good spirit among those taking part and sense of community plus it’s a great way to testing your fitness for a worthy cause.

“We encourage everyone to register online beforehand at www.walk4braincancer.com.au where you can also find information about brain cancer and the work being done in research.”

Karlee said the walk would be going ahead, rain, hail or shine — just bring some good walking shoes and some determination to help fight a disease which doesn’t discriminate about age.