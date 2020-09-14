Menu
Crime

How late night drive led to wanted man’s arrest

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
14th Sep 2020 9:44 AM
A MAN wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested by police after they allegedly found a gun and drugs in his car.

Aaron Joseph Baker was arrested after a search of his car allegedly revealed a replica pistol, a knife and methylamphetamine.

 

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Aaron Baker who has an outstanding warrant. Picture: NSW POLICE FORCE.
Police allege Baker was sitting in his car at Razorback Lookout about 10.40pm on Thursday when officers were patrolling the area.

It is alleged the 39-year-old was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for being on an interlock licence but not having the approved device installed and negligent driving - occasioning grievous bodily harm.

 

Aaron Joseph Baker, 36, was arrested after a search of his car allegedly revealed a replica pistol, a knife and methylamphetamine. Picture: NSW POLICE FORCE
He was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, possessing an unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, not keeping a firearm safely, custody of a knife in public place and possessing prohibited drugs, along with the outstanding arrest warrant.

Baker faced Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday where he was formally refused bail.

His case will return to court on November 2.

 

