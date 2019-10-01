How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway cow?

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Community premium_icon How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway...

AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Harrowing search for missing backpacker Theo...

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Offbeat

Offbeat YOUR TATTOOS: 40 tough stickers worth checking out

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her...

Hail at Patchs Beach.

News PHOTOS: Massive hail, trees down during wild...

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Games

Games The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Community

How many working dogs does it take to catch a runaway cow?

by
1st Oct 2019 8:58 PM
Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 6:49 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

When Tatham dog trainer Robert Johnston had finished his working dog demonstration at the Kyogle Show, it was time to herd the cows into the truck.

With six dogs working together, it was an easy task.

Until one calf decided it had other ideas and despite the rally of dogs rounding it up, refused to be loaded.

The crowds watched the unplanned action as the dogs, almost like fielders in a cricket match worked together to eventually bring the calf into its right place.

Robert Johnston has won accolades and been Australian Champion of working dogs, and for the second year, he treated the audience to a detailed description of how he works his dogs and what makes a dog a good worker.

The dogs' skills were put to the test by the runaway cow.

All ended well, with the cow loaded and the dogs suitably satisfied.

 

 

editors picks kyogle show northern rivers community working dogs
Lismore Northern Star