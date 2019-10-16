How ‘minority’ worry over 5G risk pushed council-led intervention

Tweed deputy mayor Chris Cherry said the concerns of residents over the alleged health risks of a 5G network should be addressed. Picture: FILE

A FLOOD of calls from residents will see Tweed's deputy mayor call a meeting to discuss an issue that has all-but been dismissed by health authorities.

Councillor Chris Cherry wants to bring together residents concerned about the health effects of the 5G network, with Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency officials.

Cr Cherry says she feels "there is some level of general concern which needs to be addressed".

But the newly re-elected deputy mayor will not have the support of her fellow councillor James Owen, who has criticised her of pandering to a minority and not focusing on council's core issues.

Cr Owen said this was another example of the deputy mayor listening to the minority, like her stance against the Pottsville Men's Shed being at the Black Rocks Sports Field for environmental reasons in 2017.

However the Tweed deputy mayor said she firmly believed the concerns of the community needed to be taken seriously.

"Over the last three months there have been multiple occasions when I am representing council (of) people raising this issue with me," Cr Cherry said.

But a letter to the council from the CEO of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA), Chris Althaus, in September stated there were all-but no health issues when it came to 5G.

"As an industry we rely on the science and research in relation to any issues concerning health and safety and mobile networks, and it's this body of established science that supports the global and national standards that determine operating levels for all mobile networks in Australia,' Mr Althaus wrote.

"The general conclusion from the World Health Organisation is - 'Despite extensive research, to date there is no evidence to conclude that exposure to low level electromagnetic fields is harmful to human health'."

Further, a fact sheet from the AMTA, which can be found as part of next week's council agenda, quotes the ARPANSAS, who states there is little evidence to suggest radio waves with higher frequencies - like the 5G network - will cause harm.

"It is important to note that higher frequencies does not mean higher or more intense exposure," the statement read.

"Higher frequency radio waves are already used in security screening units at airports, police radar guns to check speed, remote sensors and in medicine and these uses have been thoroughly tested and found to have no negative impacts on human health."

Cr Owen said he was not concerned with the issues after working with telecommunications giant Telstra in the past.

He said Cr Cherry needed to focus on more important issues.

"It is just another departure from council's core business," he said.

"Cr Cherry should focus on rate, roads and rubbish and what the broader community actually wants.

"You have to make a decision for the majority."

Councillor Pryce Allsop said he was on the fence about supporting the issue as he believed a meeting would hopefully put the issue to rest.

However he did say he did not think it was an issue that needed to be debated.

"It is typical of our green friends trying to split the community," he said.

"There are people who believe it is detrimental to our health and they have been lobbying us for some time.

"You would hope with a meeting it would help them come around but many of these people are stuck in their ways."

Cr Cherry will put forward the motion at next week's council meeting.

Council will meet in Murwillumbah next Thursday, from 5.30pm AEDT.