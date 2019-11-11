Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan died after suffering multiple stab wounds.
Gary Ryan died after suffering multiple stab wounds.
News

How much did alleged father killers know?

Danielle Buckley
, Danielle.Buckley@newsregionalmedia.com.au
11th Nov 2019 7:27 PM | Updated: 7:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men on trial for murder did not know what was going to transpire the day a Mundubbera father was stabbed to death, a court has heard.

Trevor Spencer and Stephen Peter Crump have pleaded not guilty to murdering Gary Ryan, who was found with critical stab wounds at a property on August 23, 2016.

Crown prosecutor Danny Boyle told the jury at Brisbane District Court that Mr Ryan, 43, was "lured into an ambush" where he was stabbed and cut almost 60 times with at least three different weapons.

Mr Boyle alleged Mr Spencer, alongside another man who cannot be named, helped inflict some of the fatal blows and Mr Crump was the "getaway driver".

Throughout the trial, the defence has argued that Mr Crump did not know what was planned that day and Mr Spencer was present but did not inflict any blows to Mr Ryan.

During closing addresses on Monday afternoon, defence barrister Robert East said while there was no doubt that Mr Crump was involved - "the real issue is to what extent was he involved?"

"There is no evidence that the prosecution can point to proving Stephen Crump was aware of any pre-planning…," he said.

Mr East also questioned why, if Mr Crump was suspicious, he would volunteer all of his personal details at check in at a Gin Gin motel in the days before Mr Ryan's death.

"If you're up to no good … you would give false details," he said.

Mr Spencer's defence barrister Tony Kimmins began his closing statements on Monday afternoon by saying that his client had 60 per cent hearing loss and bad knees.

Mr Kimmins also argued that Mr Spencer did not know what was going to transpire that morning.

He is expected to continue his closing statements on Tuesday.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court court crime gary ryan murder murder trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Fortunate to survive’: Army veteran reflects on career

        premium_icon ‘Fortunate to survive’: Army veteran reflects on career

        News In a split second retired Major Matina Jewell went from monitoring a peace agreement in southern Lebanon to being in the centre of a war

        Elliot launches second petition against Provest

        premium_icon Elliot launches second petition against Provest

        Politics Justine Elliot is asking residents to rally behind her demanding there be free...

        Mt Warning Rd closed due to fires

        Mt Warning Rd closed due to fires

        Breaking Mt Warning Road closed to prevent entry to Wollumbin National Park

        Don’t use Facebook to report fire

        Don’t use Facebook to report fire

        News Facebook is not an emergency service, it will not rescue you