How one sting changed everything for this Cabarita mum

Aisling Brennan
| 23rd May 2017 2:50 PM
WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.
WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

A BOX jellyfish sting has punctured the dreams of a Cabarita mother-of-two, leaving her homeless and fighting for her life.

In March 2015, Anna van Kints went swimming at Cabarita Headland with her two children, then aged 13 and 15, when she was stung.

"The water was unusually warm, it was dusk and I must have been in the water for probably under a minute when I felt something on the back of my legs,” she said.

"Its tentacles were spindly and long and it stung me everywhere on my arms, legs and face. There was a tentacle in my swimmer top for about 15 minutes resting on my heart. As I picked up its body and its tentacles were wrapped around me, I felt like I was electrocuted.”

The sting was so severe Ms van Kints didn't think she would make it through the night and even said goodbye to her children.

Since then Ms van Kints has visited doctors about 60 times, with no end in sight to the immense pain.

"For four months after I didn't move,” she said.

"For a year nobody knew what was wrong with me. Lots of doctors performed a few tests but because I appear well, nobody really responded.”

The former chef eventually went to Sydney for tests and has been back and forth ever since, each time learning something new about her condition.

"I have an auto-immune disease now because all the casings of my nerves were exposed, so my brain needs to put the nerves aside I don't need in order to use the ones that I do,” she said.

"I also have a tremor on the right side and a limp, I have an aneurysm that is now inoperable and I have to have a lumbar puncture to see if I have a spinal fluid leak or multiple sclerosis.”

BAD LUCK: Anna van Kints is desperate for help after a jellyfish sting left her incapacitated.
BAD LUCK: Anna van Kints is desperate for help after a jellyfish sting left her incapacitated.

That fateful sting has now left Ms van Kints and her two children living in their car because she is unable to work.

Facing desperation and increasing healthcare costs, Ms van Kints has tried on five occasions to get the Disability Support Pension (DSP) but to no avail.

"Because you're being treated or under prognosis and diagnosis you can't receive the DSP,” she said.

"You have to be fully treated and fully stable in order to receive it. I've read the legislation twice.”

Ms van Kints is frustrated she can't get any help or financial assistance.

"The problem with the DSP is you either forgo treatment or a cure for the sake of the DSP,” she said.

"The consequences for me are the same for the people doing the wrong thing and that's the thing I'm suffering with. When you're not well, they sort of box you. You can have a number of DSP illnesses but if you're outside those guidelines and still being treated you don't get it.”

Go fund me

Anna van Kints is hoping to be able to raise enough money to support her family while she faces medical treatment in Sydney.

To donate to the Gofundme campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/azxnh35n

NSW Origin fans get ultimate Blues ride along

WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

One sting has left this mother with neurological damage.

WARNING TO OTHERS: Anna van Kints at Cabarita beach where she was attacked by a jellyfish in March 2015.

One sting has left this mother with neurological damage.

