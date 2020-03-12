How one Tweed woman’s passion has turned to gold

TANIA Usher loved the Tweed so much she wanted to share it with the world.

The vision for her business came from a desire to showcase the region's backyard in a sustainable way only using local products and produce.

Blue Ginger Picnics won Gold in the Australian Tourism Awards despite only having been operating for two years.

The business the only local winner from the Tweed and the only Gold winner for the state.

The annual awards held in Canberra last week recognised excellence in tourism in 25 categories and had more than 200 businesses competing.

Local Business owner Tania Usher from Ginger Pinics has won a major tourism award. PHOTO: SCOTT POWICK

Blue Ginger Picnics won it's Gold in Specialised Tourism Services.

Ms Usher said the award meant so much to her and belonged just as much to the Tweed region.

"Two years ago I had a vision to create an eco-conscious, plastic-free and zero-waste outdoor dining company where our guests could reconnect with nature, food and each other.

"Without the support of our amazing farmers and suppliers my vision to create a company that showcases 100 per cent local produce would not be achievable."

As her business grows, three generations of Ms Usher's family help out when needed including her mother and daughter.

"For our small family business to receive this recognition as Number One in Australia by the tourism industry is a phenomenal honour," she said.

"Thank you to our incredible supporters and community."

The entrepreneur is just as unique as her business.

After leaving school at 15, Ms Usher learnt to type and spent time as an office temp - a career choice which led her to London.

She spent the next decade as an event organiser in Europe before moving back to her homeland and running her own digital marketing business.

Ms Usher explained with a laugh her first customer when she started up Blue Ginger in Kingscliff was a local who walked past a promotional set-up.

"He came over and asked if we could do it tomorrow for his anniversary with his wife," she said.

Ms Usher said most of her business came from tourists particularly visiting from Brisbane but was looking at expanding her piece of the international market pie in the future.

Tweed Tourism Company general manager Bradley Nardi said the win was worthy recognition of Blue Ginger Picnics' vision to reconnect people with nature, food and each other.

He said it also reinforced the Tweed's tourism appeal on the national stage.

"To win at the national level is a great recognition of excellence and Blue Ginger Picnics' win helps to shine a light on all those in our tourism industry who work hard every day to deliver fantastic experiences for visitors," Mr Nardi said.