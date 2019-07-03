How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

A man armed with a machete robbed a BP in South Murwillumbah.

A man armed with a machete robbed a BP in South Murwillumbah. Marcelo Braga/elbragon MACHETE/f

A MAN who allegedly robbed a Murwillumbah BP service station while armed with a machete has been charged by police.

About 8.45pm on Sunday, March 3, a man who was allegedly wearing a high-vis top and armed with a machete entered the South Murwillumbah service station on Tweed Valley Way and threatened the attendant and a male customer.

Police will allege he then stole cash and cigarettes before leaving.

No one was injured during the incident.

Tweed police later put out a call for assistance from the community and urged the offender to come forward.

Following an extensive investigation, Tweed detectives arrested a 30-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station yesterday.

He has been charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.

The man was remanded in custody to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 8 July 2019.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.