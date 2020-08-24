How police found out about alleged border liars in Bay

A TIP-OFF from the public landed a couple under 24-hour police guard at a Maryborough hotel after allegedly lying to police at the Queensland-NSW border.

The 50-year-old woman and 59-year-old man from Banora Point crossed the border at the Gold Coast on August 13.

Police allege the couple lied to officers about their travel plans to obtain a border pass, before travelling directly to Hervey Bay.

It is understood their true reason for travel was to visit family.

A tip-off from a member of the community led to police investigating the pair.

They have been each issued a fine for $4003 and will be required to pay for their stay in hotel quarantine.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes could not confirm if the pair had been tested for COVID-19.

He said police were working closely with Queensland Health officials and there was no public health risk.

Insp Clowes said it was a serious offence and police were not taking the matter lightly.

"Our response is to communicate and be compassionate with members of the public," he said.

"If there is a blatant disregard for those Chief Health Officer directions, we won't hesitate to take appropriate action.

"There is no excuse for putting the rest of the community at risk just for personal gain or whatever the motivation be."

The inspector said he thanked the community and encouraged anyone who knew of people doing the wrong thing to speak to police.