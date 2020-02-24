How Quaden’s money will be spent

Queensland boy Quaden Bayles has been distraught after suffering bullying at school. Picture: Supplied

Queensland boy Quaden Bayles has been distraught after suffering bullying at school. Picture: Supplied

A fundraising page for bullying victim Quaden Bayles has raised more than $705,449 ($US466,700) - and keeps on climbing.

The amount now far exceeds the original goal of $15,115 ($US10,000) the page's creator, US comedian Brad Williams, had set to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland.

Like Quaden, Williams was also born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism.

Williams started the GoFundMe last week after video of Quaden filmed by his mother Yarraka Bayles went viral.

The video showed Quaden "in hysterics" as he spoke about the toll bullying had had on him.

"Give me a knife - I want to kill myself," Quaden tells his mum through tears, adding: "I just want to die right now."

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE MONEY?

The heartbreaking footage prompted an outpouring of support from people, with more than 20,000 donations made to Quaden's GoFundMe page since it was set up on Friday.

But the incredible response hasn't been without its critics, with some cruelly accusing Quaden's family of "cashing in" on the video's fame - despite the fundraiser being created by Williams, not Ms Bayles or any other family member.

Williams' fundraiser will need to follow GoFundMe's terms of service, which dictate how funds are spent.

According to GoFundMe, "all donated funds will be used solely for the purpose you have stated on and in connection with your campaign, and under no circumstances may you use the funds for any other purpose".

A GoFundMe spokeswoman also told news.com.au: "GoFundMe has a dedicated team of trust and safety experts who are responsible for interacting with campaign organisers and beneficiaries to ensure that funds reach the intended place."

Williams has tweeted that he has a team making sure "everything is completely legitimate" and promised "money donated will not be wasted".

The love you have shown is unbelievable. Thank you! Money donated will not be wasted! We have a team of people making sure everything is completely legitimate. We thank you for your generosity and patience while we make sure all this is done the right way. — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

Williams also said he had been in touch with a "very important person" who is helping him "make sure the money is spent correctly".

I just heard from a very important person who is going to help me make sure the money is spent correctly. They have a lot of experience. I want to make all who donated proud. Thank you again everyone. This has been an amazing day! #EndBullying — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

'ANY EXCESS MONEY WILL BE DONATED'

After the Disneyland trip for Quaden and his mother is paid for, the rest of the money won't be able to just be pocketed or go to waste.

It will need to be spent according to Williams' GoFundMe description, which states: "After all the flights, hotel, tickets and food is paid for, any excess money will be donated to anti-bullying/anti-abuse charities."

News.com.au understands the GoFundMe page will support both US and Australian-based charities.

ONLY ONE 'LEGIT' FUNDRAISER FOR QUADEN

As people gave generously to support Quaden and his family, scammers have appeared to try to take advantage of the situation.

Daily Mail Australia reports multiple GoFundMe fake fundraising pages appeared on the site at the end of last week.

One of them even claimed to be Quaden's mother, writing that she was "just a tired mum" whose son was being bullied.

In response, Ms Bayles wrote on Facebook that there was only one "legit" GoFundMe and she was "aware of other fake accounts", calling on people to report them.

Meanwhile, scores of accounts have popped up on Twitter and Instagram, with most of them claiming to be the schoolboy's "official" profile.