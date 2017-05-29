How romantic weekend getaway ended in tragedy

JESS Murray and her new boyfriend boarded a tinny on Saturday afternoon headed for a romantic weekend at Couran Cove.

Tragically the 33-year-old never made it to the island resort.

At about 5.35pm, less than a kilometre from reaching their destination safely, the 4m tinny the couple were travelling in collided with an 11m cruiser.

The impact knocked Miss Murray unconscious and overboard.

Dazed and injured himself her partner, Bryce Semple, and those aboard the larger vessel jumped in and pulled Miss Murray to safety.

Jess Murray was tragically killed in a boating accident near Couran Cove. Photo: Facebook

Volunteer Marine Rescue officers, water police and paramedics all worked to save the young make-up artist's life, but sadly she could not be revived.

Mr Semple, a long-time contractor at Couran Cove, is recovering in the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He suffered a head injury and several broken bones in the accident.

Water Police Sergeant Mitchell Gray said it was an "absolute tragedy".

"We are investigating the matter to determine the cause," he said.

"It's a tragic event for someone so young to have lost a life ... it's left three good Australian families traumatised.

Jess Murray



"They were girlfriend and boyfriend ... they were heading to the resort to spend the weekend together.

"Emergency services, members of the public and marine rescue volunteers worked to revive her, but unfortunately she couldn't be saved."

Couran Cove CEO Matt Parsons said the couple were looking to enjoy some time together at the resort.

"Bryce had gone to get her and bring her back here for the weekend ... he has been a contractor for us for some time," he said.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts go to Jess's family, and to Bryce.

A man is wheeled to an ambulance after a boat crash that killed a woman in the Broadwater. Photo: Channel Seven News.

"This is a senseless tragedy, it was very stressful on everyone at the resort last night, but it would be unimaginable for the families."

Mr Parsons said Mr Semple was in a "bad way" and that it would take him a long time to come to terms with what happened.

He said counselling was being offered to staff members at the resort.

As news spread of the terrible accident friends took to social media to express their grief.

"Rest in peace beautiful girl, heaven has received a gorgeous crazy, angel", one friend wrote.

While others called Miss Murray, a Brisbane local, a "beautiful soul" who "loved cheesecake".

The forensic crash unit is investigating and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.