21°
News

How SEQ commuters are costing their employers millions

The Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway are the scene of frequent accidents that further impact productivity.
The Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway are the scene of frequent accidents that further impact productivity.
by Lexie Cartwright

GOLD Coast commuters who work in Brisbane are costing city businesses more than $47 million a year in lost productivity, new analysis has found.

An average of 41,000 workers commute to and from the city for work, spending nearly three hours a day on the Pacific Motorway or the train.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland said people who travelled less than half an hour gained an additional week in productive time a year, compared with those who commuted for an hour or more.
 

Traffic congestion costs tens of millions in lost productivity.
Traffic congestion costs tens of millions in lost productivity.

On the average weekly salary of $1150, this equated to $47.2 million in lost productivity annually from workers who are commuting on the motorway and the train.

Worker productivity is gauged by the output of goods and services produced for each hour worked, with health experts claiming a long commute impacts an employee's health and motivation.

More at the Courier-Mail

Topics:  gold coast gridlock roads traffic

News Corp Australia
Surfscene: Next generation powering through

Surfscene: Next generation powering through

Snapper Rocks junior stars continue their rapid rise

Police investigate armed robbery

Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a Tugun convenience store.

POLICE are investigating an armed robbery in Tugun

Under-16 Digger looks back on life well lived

Roy Crossley served as a gunner in the Second World War in the Pacific.

Enlistment was a relief to 14-year-old from Outback

Showing support for Tweed businesswomen

SUPPORTING CHARITY: Sonya Lee, Jenette Condon, Julie West, Belinda Dinsey, Sharon Styman and Katie Harley are planning the next Wisdom Embracing Youth luncheon.

Wisdom embraces youth at charity luncheon.

Local Partners