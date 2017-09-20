How SEQ commuters are costing their employers millions

The Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway are the scene of frequent accidents that further impact productivity.

The Pacific Motorway and Bruce Highway are the scene of frequent accidents that further impact productivity.

GOLD Coast commuters who work in Brisbane are costing city businesses more than $47 million a year in lost productivity, new analysis has found.

An average of 41,000 workers commute to and from the city for work, spending nearly three hours a day on the Pacific Motorway or the train.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland said people who travelled less than half an hour gained an additional week in productive time a year, compared with those who commuted for an hour or more.



Traffic congestion costs tens of millions in lost productivity.

On the average weekly salary of $1150, this equated to $47.2 million in lost productivity annually from workers who are commuting on the motorway and the train.

Worker productivity is gauged by the output of goods and services produced for each hour worked, with health experts claiming a long commute impacts an employee's health and motivation.

More at the Courier-Mail