How sibling rivalry helps these young groms succeed

Max and Lucas Deffenti are the Gold Coast new super groms who have joined the Burleigh Boardriders.

Born in Brazil and now based at Burleigh, Max Deffenti, 14, and his brother Lucas, 9, are the Gold Coast’s latest super groms.

Initially they joined the MNM boardriders but made the switch to Burleigh this year to be closer to friends.

“MNM’s taught me so much from competition skills and helping the community,” Max said.

Lucas liked the fact he could still ride his skateboard at the club rounds.

“Burleigh has taught me how to compete in a heat and stay calm if I need a score,” said Lucas, who placed third in the under-16s.

Max Deffenti rates Burleigh Point as his favourite wave witha backhand bottom turn.

“Transitioning to Burleigh Boardriders has been great as many of my friends are part of Burleigh and they have a very competitive mindset,” said Max, who won the under-18s at 14.

He rates Burleigh Point as his favourite break, especially Sharkys, and Burleigh’s Liam O’Brien as his favourite surfer.

Lucas’s favourite surfer is Italo Ferreira “because his surfing is very radical, and he doesn’t cheat and my other favourite is Julian Wilson because he is Australian”.

To say the Deffenti brothers are highly competitive among themselves is an understatement.

“It is always a competition,” Max said. “We may be surfing on foamies when it’s flat or surfing barrelling reef breaks. I think that surfing with each other pushes us to surf better.”

Lucas’s reply to surfing sibling rivalry is cheeky and yet respectful in a brotherly way.

Lucas Deffenti lining up the famous Burleigh barrel afterrecovering from a near fatal surfing injury.

“Having an older brother is kind of bad because he is annoying, and he always beats Dad and me in the DCT (Deffenti Championship Tour). Our surfing is different because he throws more spray and he does more radical turns.”

Lucas’s contest record for a young grom is super impressive; first Oz Grom Cup, first in four different Wahu Woolworths groms, but his equal fifth in the under-12 Queensland titles at age 7 was outstanding. Max’s best result was a win in the Volcom last year, for which he scored a new board and awarded star performer of the day.

Lucas was sidelined in 2019 when a surfer at D’bah without a nose guard ran into him – penetrating his cheekbones – that could have blinded him for life.

For a couple of young surfers, they are well travelled having surfed in Brazil, Barbados, California, Maldives, Mentawais and Bali where they scored perfect waves last year.

Both attend Somerset College. Max likes physics and Lucas enjoys English and PE.

Both ride super tiny boards. Max rides a 5’4 PoPo (Epoxy) and a 5’3 Supercell (PU) 5’3 Diamond Wrap (Epoxy) and getting a new 5’6 Falcon (PU).

Lucas has a DMS model 4/2 and 4/6 11-12 litre Popo model and Supercell model with Diamond wrap technology shaped by Dan Macdonald.